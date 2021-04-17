Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 423,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,492,982 shares.The stock last traded at $35.91 and had previously closed at $35.36.

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.