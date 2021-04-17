KeyCorp Boosts WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $96.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $95.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $51,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,211.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 32.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in WESCO International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

