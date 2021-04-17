KeyCorp Raises Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $54.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BSY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $54.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $4,485,147.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,576,632 shares in the company, valued at $70,506,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 55,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $2,760,776.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,142,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,546,460.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,375 shares of company stock valued at $27,099,629.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,776,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

