Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.27. 998,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average of $129.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

