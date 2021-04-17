Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have commented on KYYWF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Investec began coverage on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Keywords Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Keywords Studios from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYYWF opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

