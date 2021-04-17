KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for approximately 2.3% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA opened at $248.18 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

