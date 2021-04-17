Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.26

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 24719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

