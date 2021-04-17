KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0004

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. KickToken has a total market cap of $23.88 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00068369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.36 or 0.00723090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00086983 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00032356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 coins and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.