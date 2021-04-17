Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.93

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.93 and last traded at $60.88, with a volume of 3169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $41.56. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,042,000 after buying an additional 2,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,590,000 after buying an additional 1,575,989 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,618,000 after buying an additional 458,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

