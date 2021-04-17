L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Sets New 1-Year High at $210.53

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $210.53 and last traded at $210.40, with a volume of 4087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.99.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.