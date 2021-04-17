Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $658,961,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.60.

LRCX traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $643.71. 1,112,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,277. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $581.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.86. The stock has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.