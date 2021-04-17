Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,665 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 11,319 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,439 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 48.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,682 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,896 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66,716 shares during the period. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,792,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

LVS opened at $61.29 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

