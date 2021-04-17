Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 9,616 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 108.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,823,000 after buying an additional 7,891,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,509,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,049,000 after buying an additional 315,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,360,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,856,000 after buying an additional 426,500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,359,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,745,000 after buying an additional 171,351 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,028,000 after buying an additional 550,502 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.62. 962,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,102. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.92. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

