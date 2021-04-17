Latitude Advisors LLC Has $488,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,565 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.59. 2,295,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $151.37 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The stock has a market cap of $172.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

