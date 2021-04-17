Latitude Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,602,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,137,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $6.79 on Friday, hitting $274.00. 7,542,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,360,453. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.57 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.40, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

