Latitude Advisors LLC Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,893. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $74.70.

