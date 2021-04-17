Latitude Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,818,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after buying an additional 1,790,347 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,560,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,944,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 587.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,084,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,901,000 after buying an additional 926,775 shares during the period.

BSV stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,521. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

