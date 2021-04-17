Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.14 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

