Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $249,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after purchasing an additional 398,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after acquiring an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

