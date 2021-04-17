Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $384,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded up $9.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $649.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.30. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.69 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

