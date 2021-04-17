Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,146,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.99. The stock had a trading volume of 114,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,250. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.74 and its 200 day moving average is $207.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.11 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

