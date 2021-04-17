Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 59,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,250,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,286,496. The company has a market capitalization of $241.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

