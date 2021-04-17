Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 1,864 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB traded up $5.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $307.82. 14,558,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,390,736. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.63. The firm has a market cap of $876.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.34 and a 1 year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush cut Facebook from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $375.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,460,881 shares of company stock worth $407,570,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.