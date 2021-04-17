Latitude Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $782,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,448,000.

SPTL traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.22. 1,676,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,129. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $49.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

