Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.99 billion and the lowest is $4.86 billion. Lear posted sales of $4.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $20.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.18 billion to $20.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.52 billion to $22.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.25. 274,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,885. Lear has a 1-year low of $80.15 and a 1-year high of $196.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 277.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

