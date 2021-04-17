LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Down 2.8%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 2,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,787,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LX shares. TheStreet raised shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.52.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. FMR LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 1,741.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 66,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LexinFintech by 36.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after buying an additional 527,911 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 108.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

