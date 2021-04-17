LGCY Network (LGCY) Price Up 8.3% This Week

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 16th. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $30.39 million and approximately $381,819.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One LGCY Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00066515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00022706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.88 or 0.00727360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00087057 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00033641 BTC.

LGCY Network Profile

LGCY Network (LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,872,259,168 coins. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using US dollars.

