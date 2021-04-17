Liliana Gil Valletta Sells 3,000 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $136,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at $148,982.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zumiez stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.32. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,802 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,964 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 144,086 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

