Linear (LINA) Market Capitalization Reaches $447.28 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. Over the last week, Linear has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $447.28 million and approximately $46.52 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00068794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00021871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.03 or 0.00714583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00086726 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00038802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00032910 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,535,304,757 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

