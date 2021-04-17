Linx (NYSE:LINX) Shares Gap Up to $6.23

Shares of Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.73. Linx shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 534 shares changing hands.

LINX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Santander assumed coverage on shares of Linx in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.60 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -671.00 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Linx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its stake in shares of Linx by 1,515,171.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 189,408,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 189,396,460 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linx in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Linx in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

