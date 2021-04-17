Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $6.57 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $247.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.