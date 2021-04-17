Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.38.

Shares of CME stock opened at $204.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.