LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 25.6% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 594,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,441,000 after acquiring an additional 121,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 27.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average is $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.94 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. Analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,758 shares of company stock worth $2,232,921 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.94.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

