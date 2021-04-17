LPL Financial LLC Invests $440,000 in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cellectis by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cellectis by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cellectis by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11. Cellectis S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. The business had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. Analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Cellectis Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

