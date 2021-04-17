LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $473,225.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,529.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $927,801. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

