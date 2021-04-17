LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,777 Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $18.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $617.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. Analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is presently 115.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KNOP shares. Barclays cut KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

