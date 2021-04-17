Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,885. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.50 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.60 and its 200-day moving average is $335.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

