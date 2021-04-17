Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $61.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average of $71.04. Magna International has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 692.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

