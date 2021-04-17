Manna (MANNA) Trading 42% Higher This Week

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Manna has traded up 42% against the US dollar. Manna has a market capitalization of $789,841.96 and approximately $28.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002721 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,362.15 or 0.98724966 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,024,730 coins and its circulating supply is 826,735,989 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Buying and Selling Manna

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

