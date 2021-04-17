Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.37.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $386.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.45. The firm has a market cap of $383.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 784,272 shares of company stock valued at $260,633,643. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

