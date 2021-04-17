McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Research Coverage Started at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $237.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $236.80.

Shares of MCD opened at $231.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.58. The company has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 427.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

