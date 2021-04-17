McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up to $1.13

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.21. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 32,483 shares trading hands.

MUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $541.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.97.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $27.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,515,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,098 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,787,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 622,118 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth $1,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 464,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 113,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

