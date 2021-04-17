McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $191.37 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.65 and a fifty-two week high of $198.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

