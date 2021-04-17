Megacoin (MEC) Price Down 21% This Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $857,103.22 and approximately $50.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 109.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.90 or 0.00500314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000876 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,458,470 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

