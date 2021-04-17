Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) & The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Head to Head Comparison

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get The First Bancorp alerts:

This table compares The First Bancorp and Meridian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancorp $92.84 million 3.42 $25.52 million N/A N/A Meridian $85.96 million 1.85 $10.48 million $1.73 14.94

The First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.5% of The First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of The First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Meridian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

The First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Meridian pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Meridian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

The First Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The First Bancorp and Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian 0 0 2 0 3.00

Meridian has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.67%. Given Meridian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than The First Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares The First Bancorp and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancorp 28.20% 12.43% 1.22% Meridian 16.13% 16.59% 1.42%

Summary

The First Bancorp beats Meridian on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

The First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment. In addition, it offers municipal loans for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax-anticipation notes; residential term loans that include amortizing home mortgages and construction loans, which include loans for owner-occupied residential construction; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, which are amortizing loans to individuals collateralized by automobiles, pleasure crafts, and recreation vehicles, as well as unsecured short-term time notes. Further, the company provides private banking, financial planning, investment management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities, as well as ATM processing services. It operates through 17 full-service banking offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Penobscot, Hancock, and Washington counties in the Mid-Coast, Eastern, and Down East regions of Maine. The company was formerly known as First National Lincoln Corporation and changed its name to The First Bancorp, Inc. in April 2008. The First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits. It also provides cash management, merchant, title and land settlement, mortgage banking, wealth management, investment advisory, and title insurance services, as well as real estate holding services. The company has 6 full-service banking offices in Pennsylvania; and 13 mortgage loan production offices throughout the Delaware Valley. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.