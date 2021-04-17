MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $62.30 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.15.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

