MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 72.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 54,999 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CXE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 36,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,232. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.