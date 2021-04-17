MidasProtocol Achieves Market Cap of $1.71 Million (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $89,353.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00068388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00021776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.23 or 0.00718385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00086773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00038431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00033065 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

MidasProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

