Minto Apartment (MI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 14th

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$30.93 million during the quarter.

