Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.30

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.30 and last traded at C$22.30, with a volume of 10502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.98.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MI.UN shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$800.23 million and a PE ratio of 4.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.12.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN)

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

